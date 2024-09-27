Top track

Nicola Cruz - Cadera

Into The Woods feat Nicola Cruz

LA, TBA
Fri, 27 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJHollywood
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Into The Woods Presents Nicola Cruz

Ecuadorian DJ and producer, Nicolá Cruz, infuses his South American heritage into electronic compositions and DJ sets. Inspired by the Andes' landscapes and rhythms, Cruz creates a unique blend of nature-inspired sound...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nicola Cruz, Mesmé, Maheras

Venue

LA, TBA

Los Angeles, California, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

