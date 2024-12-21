Top track

1D Night

Atlantico Roma
Sat, 21 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€18.46

About

Torno a Roma la 1D Night: la serata imperdibile in cui canteremo a squarciagola tutti i pezzi più belli degli One Direction.

Sarà un incontro tra Directioner per celebrare l'incredibile unione del fandom e per ricordare i bei momenti passati.

That's what...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da KineticVibe (Fandom Nights)

Venue

Atlantico Roma

Viale dell'Oceano Atlantico, 271D, 00144 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

