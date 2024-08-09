DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sade Skate Night ft. Niara Sterling & Sean Lyles

Xanadu
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
SportNew York
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue.

General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is available for rent on a first come first basis. Guests can bring their own skates

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Niara Sterling

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

