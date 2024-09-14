DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Hedvig

Biblioteca Accursio
Sat, 14 Sept, 11:00 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Non vi sembra una buona idea versare un po’ di sapone nella limonata di un bulletto? O evocare un fantasma nei bagni della scuola? Hedvig è la maga dei dispetti e delle monellerie guidata da una logica originale e tutta sua.

Laboratorio con l’illustratric...

Questo è un evento 7-10 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Biblioteca Accursio

Piazzale Francesco Accursio 5, 20151 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:45 am

