NE0 PROJECT: Lovelle, Ivana, Nia

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Neo-Soul, RnB & Jazz Fusion

NE0 PROJECT; showcasing LDNs best Neo-Soul, RnB & Jazz Fusion artists in the scene!🌼

🌼 LINEUP 🌼

🌼 LOVELLE // Lovelle's sound is embodied by LDN Culture, with a timeless, sultry tone presented with a fiery and bodacious at...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton

Lineup

Lovelle

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
