DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mind2Mode | Tres tributos…¡Un mega show!

Sala Apolo
Fri, 30 May 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MIND2MODE is a tribute to three of the most iconic and popular rock bands: U2, DEPECHE MODE and SIMPLE MINDS.

A 2 hour performance of over four decades of chart-topping hits. MIND2MODE performs the ultimate tribute show of the three distinct and individ...

Organizado por Sueños Musicales.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.