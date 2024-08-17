DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iman Nunez, Gio Genesis, DonMonique, Bandsome Will (DJ)

The Sultan Room
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

These phases of our lives don’t end, they just begin. New energy, new faces and new moments to celebrate. With great love and positivity, we bring you the Phases Experience. Welcoming Donmonique and Gio Genesis, we’re going to have a great show

Valid iden...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bandsome Will, DonMonique, Gio Genesis and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
280 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.