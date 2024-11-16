Top track

Club Classics 2nd Birthday

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 16 Nov, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
£20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Takin' it back to the old skool. A night dedicated to club classics and hands in the air anthems from the 90s and 00s.

https://projecthouselds.com/info/

30+
Club Classics
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Angie Brown, K‐Klass, Marc Leaf and 2 more

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

