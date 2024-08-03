Top track

Wanna Feel It

Got a code?

Saturdays @ Maka Club w/ Innocent Soul

Maka Club
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJTorre Canne
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturdays @ Maka Club

w/ Innocent Soul, TBA

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Maka Srl.

Lineup

Innocent Soul

Venue

Maka Club

Via Eroi del Mare, 1, 72016 Torre Canne BR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

