Yemen Blues

The Local
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most gripping and fun live bands in contemporary music today, Yemen Blues’ original sound draws from the great traditions of Jewish and Arabic culture and each note sings with a love for common humanity coexing in both the past and present, at o...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yemen Blues

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

