SAVAGE LAND

Le Kilowatt
Sat, 21 Sept, 3:00 pm
PartyParis
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAMEDI 21 SEPTEMBRE

VIENS DECOUVRIR NOTRE 1ER FESTIVAL LE " SAVAGE LAND "

Pour cette occasion de BIG DJ seront là pour te faire danser !

BIG SHOWCASE pour te mettre dans une ambiance de folie

& des BIG STAND pour animer ta soirée

BIG INFO

- OPEN AIR...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAVAGE BLOCK PARTYS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Kilowatt

18 Rue des Fusillés, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open3:00 pm

