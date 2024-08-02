Top track

Back To U

WILLIAM BLACK

Kemistry
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $25.75

About William Black

Electronic artist and producer William Black fuses lyrical themes of love, addiction and mental health with big progressive beats and triumphant dance melodies. Based in Los Angeles, he began releasing music in 2017, building a massive following online pri Read more

Event information

WILLIAM BLACK is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lost In Dreams.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Black

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

