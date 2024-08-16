Top track

The Obsessed - Brother Blue Steel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE OBSESSED

Hafenklang
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Obsessed - Brother Blue Steel
Got a code?

About

The Obsessed is a rock band. A FUKKING HARD rock band. Since their formation in 1978, they have become known around the world for their influential contribution to the origins and continued legacy of the doom metal and underground hard rock genres. The dis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Obsessed

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.