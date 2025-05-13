DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stevie Wonder's Birthday Party

KOKO
Tue, 13 May 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In 2025, Stevie Wonder will be turning 75 years of age. In celebration of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, AGMP are presenting a special one-off night in dedication to Stevland Hardaway Morris with rare archive films, DJ's and a live performan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.