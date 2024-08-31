Top track

Y'ALLTERNATIVE

Scala
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prepare for an unforgettable night at The Scala, where we proudly present the UK's premier Alternative Country Night. This is not your average club night, it's a genuine fusion of musical genres.

We have live music from Pip Marsh and dancing from Erica Va...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Face Down
Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

