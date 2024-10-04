DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Age Against The Machine

The Phoenix
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's premier party for the slightly older party animal.

For over a decade now Don and Reg have been holding their underground pirates for those who do not want to go gentle in to that good night and are still fighting hard for their right to party! Do...

Strictly over 30s Only
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

