DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DOWNSTAIRS: Karaoke w/ DJ TK (Free!)

Purgatory
Mon, 12 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Belt your little heart out with DJ TK 🎤✨🌈

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.