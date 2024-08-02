Top track

Black Soda & Jim Rider - Final Straw

Jim Rider (All Day I Dream)

MODE
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, August 2nd we welcome the talented Jim Rider. Jim Rider has been taking the world by storm, with performances in 19 countries over the past year, bringing his signature style of catchy, melodic, yet tough house music to audiences everywhere.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

