Diary Of A Madman (Black Sabbath/Ozzy Tribute)

The Coast
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at The Coast on August 2nd from 8pm to midnight for an electrifying night with Diary of a Madman, the ultimate Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath tribute band. Get ready to rock out to classic hits from both legendary eras, culminating in an epic Blac...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Music By Masses
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

