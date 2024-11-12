DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lisière - Collectif Gwen

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Tue, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
TheatreVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C’est l’histoire de Julie, une adolescente désemparée face à un avenir difficile à entrevoir dans un monde en crise sociale, politique, écologique. Une adolescente fugue de chez elle vers la forêt pour disparaître à jamais. A la lisière, son chemin la cond...

A partir de 14 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.