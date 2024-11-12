DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
C’est l’histoire de Julie, une adolescente désemparée face à un avenir difficile à entrevoir dans un monde en crise sociale, politique, écologique. Une adolescente fugue de chez elle vers la forêt pour disparaître à jamais. A la lisière, son chemin la cond...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.