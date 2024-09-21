Top track

Edgar Sekloka - Bal poussière de la machine

EDGAR SEKLOKA

La Boule Noire
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’artiste artisan aux semelles de vers

Succédant au captivant « Unpeude sucrr » (2021), l’album À l'atelier des âmes debout rend compte, avec singularité, de la démarche adoptée par le rappeur, chanteur, compositeur et auteur Edgar Sekloka depuis plus de...

Tout public
Présenté par SUGA MUSIC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edgar Sekloka

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

