Top track

Tete Montoliu - It Could Happen to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stu Barker Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tete Montoliu - It Could Happen to You
Got a code?

About

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for the swinging and upbeat sounds of the Stuart Barker Trio - one of the UK's hottest young swing bands. The leader of the trio, Barker, is well-known on the jazz scene for his virtuosic bebop chops and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stu Barker

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.