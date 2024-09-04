Top track

Raavi - Nora

Raavi & Sister. with Alena Spanger

Purgatory
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raavi & Sister. kick off their mini tour with the amazing Alena Spanger <3

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raavi, Sister., Alena Spanger

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

