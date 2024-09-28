Top track

RUSH - 999999999 invites SNTS, Amstra, Juana

Knockdown Center
Sat, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $30.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

999999999 returns to RUSH, and this time they've brought company. The Italian acid techno heavyweights have invited an all-killer-no-filler lineup to join them for their full venue takeover. Their first set at RUSH was instantly legendary. This is history...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
999999999, SNTS, Amstra and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

