DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
999999999 returns to RUSH, and this time they've brought company. The Italian acid techno heavyweights have invited an all-killer-no-filler lineup to join them for their full venue takeover. Their first set at RUSH was instantly legendary. This is history...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.