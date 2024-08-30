Top track

When I Was Done Dying

Dan Deacon

Chop Shop
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets starting at $22 + fees

Daniel Deacon is an American composer and electronic musician based in Baltimore, Maryland. Deacon is renowned for his live shows, where large-scale audience participation and interaction is often a major element of the perf...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Deacon

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

