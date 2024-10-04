DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BEG 4 U: Chappell Roan Special

229
Fri, 4 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

H-O-T-T-O-G-O, you can take me hot to go! We are dedicating our next Beg 4 U club to the Midwest Princess herself: Chappell Roan! Oh mama, we are just having fun on October 4th at 229 London and hitting it like rom-pom-pom-pom from 11pm til 3am! (Don't wea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beg 4 U.
£
Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through canopy on Great Portland Street.

