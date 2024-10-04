DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
H-O-T-T-O-G-O, you can take me hot to go! We are dedicating our next Beg 4 U club to the Midwest Princess herself: Chappell Roan! Oh mama, we are just having fun on October 4th at 229 London and hitting it like rom-pom-pom-pom from 11pm til 3am! (Don't wea...
Venue 2 - entrance through canopy on Great Portland Street.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.