AS IF ft. Seb Wildblood at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sun, 4 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Atish is joining us on the back patio with the AS IF & requiem crew.

Join Turqoise, Leap_Year & Benjam rockin the support duties early.

Presales starting at $5 and we're expecting a busy show! Grab early and let's get into those daytime dance floor vibe...

This is a 21+ event.
AS IF, Requiem Events & The Flamingo House
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seb Wildblood

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

