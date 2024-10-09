DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shakalab live | Lumière Pisa

Lumière Pisa
Wed, 9 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsPisa
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
9 Ottobre 2024

SHAKALAB

@ Lumière Pisa

Shakalab è un collettivo formato da 4 cantanti, veterani della scena reggae/hip

hop Italiana: Jahmento, Lorrè, Br1 e Marcolizzo.

Nati dalla fusione di progetti solisti e di generi e stili diversi, gli Shakalab da...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Thing.

Lineup

Shakalab

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

