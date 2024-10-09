DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9 Ottobre 2024
SHAKALAB
@ Lumière Pisa
Shakalab è un collettivo formato da 4 cantanti, veterani della scena reggae/hip
hop Italiana: Jahmento, Lorrè, Br1 e Marcolizzo.
Nati dalla fusione di progetti solisti e di generi e stili diversi, gli Shakalab da...
