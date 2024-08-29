Top track

PARANORMAL

TAINY

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
About

19+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

BOX OFFICE CLOSES AT 12AM - Our box office closes 1 hour prior to the end of the show. Please plan accordingly. Once closed, there are no exceptions and refunds will not be issued to late arrivin...

This is a 19+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tainy

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

