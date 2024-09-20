Top track

Kashus Culpepper - After Me?

Kashus Culpepper

El Club Detroit
Fri, 20 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music – country, soul, blues, folk, and rock – Culpepper’s husky, sandpaper growl bellows like a freight train over self-penned st...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Kashus Culpepper

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

