DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Denham Audio, Capo Lee, bullet tooth, Oldboy ++

Phonox
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A crew of the most exciting DJs, MCs and producers take over South London.

Following it’s debut summer festival, outro has invited 6 artists across the cutting edges of contemporary Bass, UKG, Grime, Jungle, Techno and more to the intimate setting of Phon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Denham Audio, Oldboy, Capo Lee and 2 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.