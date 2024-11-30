DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ade's Big Bash

Two Palms
Sat, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.44
About

Lord Sinclair is hosting a night celebrating the music that has soundtracked his life.

With a once only live set from motor city rockers “ The Sick Teasers” featuring members of the Head Hunters, The Brian James Gang, Walter Lure and Gunfire Dance.

We al...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lord Sinclair
Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

