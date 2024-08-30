DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fridays | 10PM - 2AM | FREE
Pop Nights w/ Bex
From modern pop hits to deep cuts, from Britney to Billie, this dance night serves nonstop pop bops from 10-close. DJ Bex spins hits to dance and sing your heart out to with your besties, from icons new and o...
