Jaja Morph headlines Folklore in Hoxton

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 3 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jaja Morph is a rising British talent in the hip-hop and rap scene, distinguished by his Nigerian and Jamaican heritage. As both a rapper and songwriter, he brings a unique blend of cultural influences to his music, contributing to his emergence as an exci...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

