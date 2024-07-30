DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Damaged Disco with Forever Never Changes and Antipodal

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Join us on Tuesday, July 30 as Damaged Disco presents Forever Never Changes and Antipodal at Gold-Diggers!

The project of She Wants Revenge frontman Justin Warfield, Forever Never Changes swaps out SWR’s darker sonic leanings for the warm fuzziness of 90s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

