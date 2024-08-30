DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Levels Roller Class with Miss'ile Team's Cecile Klaus

Xanadu
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:00 pm
SportNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a Skate Session. General Admission is also covered by this ticket, where patrons are also welcome to enjoy the space. Dancing, socializing, food and drink are encouraged for all attendees. Our kitchen is open until midnight on weeknights, and 1:00...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

