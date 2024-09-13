Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Indie Discoteque (London)

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at the legendary Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes in London!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes

Tavistock Hotel, Bedford Way, London WC1H 9EU
Doors open10:00 pm

