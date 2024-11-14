Top track

Kings Of Thrash - Peace Sells...But Who's Buying - Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kings of Thrash The Blood of Heroes European Tour

Legend Club
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kings Of Thrash - Peace Sells...But Who's Buying - Live
Got a code?

About

Legend Club Milano in collaborazione con Rockersound e Soundsrock presentano:

I Kings Of Thrash "The Blood of Heroes" European Tour 2024 con ospiti speciali: Dieth + guest

14 NOVEMBRE 2024 UNICA DATA ITALIANA

Il tour globale del thrash continua: The Fla...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club + Rockersound e Soundsrock

Lineup

Kings of Thrash

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.