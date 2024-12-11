DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MIKI + guests

Point Ephémère
Wed, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plus graou que miaou, Miki, jeune artiste franco-coréenne s’est cherchée dans les brumes des afters et pendant ses trajets en BlaBlaCars. Geekos, productrice et musicienne, elle a beaucoup écouté de city pop japonaise et de musiques électroniques. En brico...

Tout public
Présenté par Structure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miki

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

