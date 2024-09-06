DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kinetic Pres: Saka (London Debut)

Egg LDN
Fri, 6 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Saka" exemplifies a cutting-edge sonic quality that is both familiar, yet unconventional. The experimental beatmaker draws inspiration from an eclectic variety of underground electronic as well as his hometown of Hong Kong, wielding a sound palette that i...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saka

Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

