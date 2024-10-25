Top track

Reggaeton Halloween (21+)

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 25 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $11.33

About

Get ready for the most epic Reggaeton Halloween Bash of your life!

Event Details Date: October 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM - Late Location: The Brooklyn Monarch, 23 Meadow St, Brooklyn

Highlights Reggaeton Beats: Dance to spine-chilling Reggaeton tracks all...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

