Fliptrix: Album Launch Show

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fliptrix comes to Hoots with his latest Album 'Dragonfly'

Showcasing his forthcoming tenth solo LP alongside @jazzt71 alongside classics from his extensive catalogue, these shows are set to be electrifying.⚡🌊🏄

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Fliptrix

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
