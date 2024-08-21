DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blimp

Club Congress
Wed, 21 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Blimp

Stemming from the Los Angeles underground, noise rock quartet Blimp treads the sonic valley between contemporary pop and the avant-garde, careening toward a hopeful sound simultaneously familiar and new. Blimp came together in October 2022 and recorded the Read more

Event information

Wednesday August 21st

w/ Police State, Closet Goth, & Fat Lady Sang

16+

Doors 6pm | Show 6:30pm

Adv $18 | Dos $20 + fees

16+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
Lineup

Blimp

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

