Stemming from the Los Angeles underground, noise rock quartet Blimp treads the sonic valley between contemporary pop and the avant-garde, careening toward a hopeful sound simultaneously familiar and new. Blimp came together in October 2022 and recorded the
Wednesday August 21st
w/ Police State, Closet Goth, & Fat Lady Sang
16+
Doors 6pm | Show 6:30pm
Adv $18 | Dos $20 + fees
