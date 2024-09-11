DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret Chiefs 3: UR

Solar Myth
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08
About

Ars Nova Workshop is thrilled to present Secret Chiefs 3: UR, an incarnation of the shape-shifting avant-cult group led by Mr. Bungle guitarist/composer Trey Spruance, at Solar Myth on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. This show features a brand new incarnati...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Chiefs 3

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

