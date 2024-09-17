DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mariza

Barbican Hall
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mariza is more than just the leading Portuguese fado singer of her generation. She is a global icon who has seduced worldwide audiences with her remarkable singing, charismatic stage presence and powerful blend of traditional and contemporary song forms.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Serious.
Lineup

Mariza

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

