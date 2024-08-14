DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elis, Kacey Fifield, Chloe Demore, Makena Tate

The Mint
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15.45
About

Kacey Fifield is an award-winning singer/songwriter from Los Angeles best known for her self-written debut 2022 album Between the Lines and recent EP “Nostalgia Haunts Me” which just dropped this past March. Kacey has 7 million+ streams on her original son...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ELIS, Kacey Fifield, Chloe DeMore and 1 more

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

