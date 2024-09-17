Top track

Joshua Quimby with special guest MP Gannon

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joshua Quimby with special guest MP Gannon live at Eddie's Attic!

Hailing from a small-town up in the woods of Eastern CT, Quimby is paving his own, fresh path within Americana music. The now Nashville, TN-based artist combines his powerful voice, express...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joshua Quimby

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

