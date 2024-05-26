Top track

Dimitri From Paris...Up On The Roof at Jamm

Brixton Jamm
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
From £11.50

About

Disco doyen Dimitri From Paris joins us once again on the end of May Bank Holiday, and for the 1st time at Brixton Jamm.

Dimitri is one of the most prolific disco producers and DJs of our time, having created numerous masterpieces across his career. Where...

This is an 18+ event.
.Presented by UOTR
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dimitri From Paris, Bustin' Loose, Disco Express and 1 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

