TYLD

Siroco
Thu, 20 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€7.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El 20 de junio estaremos en la mítica sala Siroco presentando nuestro nuevo EP junto con el resto de temas que formarán parte de nuestro disco que verá la luz en 2025. Nos gusta lo bestia y lo bonito, y nuestras influencias musicales son muy dispares pero...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por TYLD.
TYLD

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

