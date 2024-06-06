DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PT:
Com apenas 21 anos, Sara Megre é uma cantora compositora portuguesa, que promete vingar na música nacional POP/R&B. Anteriormente backvocal do rapper Bispo, a Sara tem uma vasta experiência em atuações, tendo partilhado o palco no Coliseu com João Ped...
